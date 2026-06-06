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Home / Punjab / Accused in PAP weapon snatching case injured in police encounter

Accused in PAP weapon snatching case injured in police encounter

The accused is already facing four to five criminal cases, including those registered under the NDPS Act and for snatching-related offences

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Praful Chander Nagpal
Fazilka, Updated At : 04:25 PM Jun 06, 2026 IST
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Police officers inspect the site of the encounter. Tribune Photo
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An assailant who had allegedly snatched a self-loading rifle (SLR) from a Punjab Armed Police (PAP) jawan six days ago was injured in an encounter with the Fazilka police today. The snatched weapon was also recovered from his possession.

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Fazilka SSP Gagan Ajit Singh said that the police control room received information that an armed person was roaming near the Ladhuka seepage drain area and was suspected of planning to strike in the area.

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According to official sources, when a police team reached the spot, the accused allegedly opened fire on the police party. In retaliatory firing by the police, the accused, identified as Shamsher Singh, a resident of the Makhu area in Ferozepur district, sustained a bullet injury in his leg.

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He was immediately shifted to the Civil Hospital, Fazilka, for treatment.

Police sources said that Shamsher Singh and his accomplices had allegedly snatched the SLR from a PAP jawan deployed at Harike Bridge in the Tarn Taran area. The accused had reportedly assaulted the jawan with sharp-edged weapons before fleeing with the rifle.

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The police said that the accused is already facing four to five criminal cases, including those registered under the NDPS Act and for snatching-related offences.

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