Accused nabbed in wrist-chopping case

Karambir Singh, alias Lovely Nihang, a resident of Mandi Gobindgarh, who allegedly chopped off the wrists of Jatin Walia, a 24-year-resident of Master Colony, Mandi Gobindgarh, yesterday and later fled was arrested by the police today.

Addressing the media, Rakesh Yadav SP (Investigation), said during preliminary investigation, the accused said that he had been putting on the attire of Nihangs for the past six months and had since been involved in extortion and had nothing to do with any Nihang sect.

He said though Karambir Singh pretended that he was acting against people taking drugs, the fact was that he himself had been consuming an intoxicant and his dope test had proved this.

Yadav said he was pretending to be a Nihang and bringing a bad name to the Nihang sect, which had also demanded strict action against him.

He added that the police had got clear-cut instructions from the DGP and the SSP that whosoever took law in his hands would not be spared at any cost.

The SP appealed to the people to cooperate with the police and give information about anti-social elements to cops.