Accused of rape, Congress councillor denies charge

Bathinda, April 5
A woman has accused a Congress councillor of allegedly raping her on the pretext of marriage.
In a complaint filed with Bathinda SSP, the victim has accused Sukhraj Singh, a councillor from ward number 42, of raping her on the pretext of marriage. She alleged that she also has a son from him.
The victim alleged that Sukhraj used to live in her neighbourhood. On June 19, 2009, I gave a birth to a boy, but the accused still did not marry me, she said.
The victim alleged that she started ignoring Sukhraj, but he made sexual contact with her against her will.
Senior Superintendent of Police Amneet Kondal said, “A woman has filed a complaint against MC councillor Sukhraj Singh. I have marked a probe to DSP City 1, Charanjiv Lamba, in this regard.” Sukhraj refuted the allegations and termed it a political vendetta. He said he does not know the said woman.
