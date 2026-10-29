DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / Accused sent to judicial custody in Jhota case

Accused sent to judicial custody in Jhota case

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 08:29 AM Oct 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
CBI office. File Photo
Advertisement

A special CBI court sent Parvinder Singh Jhota murder case accused Ashwani Kumar, son Laddi Singh and Vipan Garg to judicial custody at Patiala jail after their five-day CBI remand ended. The accused will be produced in court on November 11 for the next hearing.

The CBI had taken the accused into custody to investigate the case afresh and collect evidence after the Punjab Government handed it over to the agency at the demand of the deceased’s family.

Advertisement

Cong seeks SSP’s removal

Advertisement

Punjab Congress president Sardar Pargat Singh demanded the dismissal of the Mansa SSP over Jhota’s murder, alleging failure to maintain law and order in the state. He said public confidence in the police was eroding and alleged that the state was witnessing emergency-like conditions.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts