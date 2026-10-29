Accused sent to judicial custody in Jhota case

A special CBI court sent Parvinder Singh Jhota murder case accused Ashwani Kumar, son Laddi Singh and Vipan Garg to judicial custody at Patiala jail after their five-day CBI remand ended. The accused will be produced in court on November 11 for the next hearing.

The CBI had taken the accused into custody to investigate the case afresh and collect evidence after the Punjab Government handed it over to the agency at the demand of the deceased’s family.

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Cong seeks SSP’s removal

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Punjab Congress president Sardar Pargat Singh demanded the dismissal of the Mansa SSP over Jhota’s murder, alleging failure to maintain law and order in the state. He said public confidence in the police was eroding and alleged that the state was witnessing emergency-like conditions.