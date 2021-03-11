'Act against errant hospitals'

Bathinda, May 15
Members of the Association of Physicians of India met Health Minister Dr Vijay Singla. They requested him to take action against private hospitals for the “fraudulent” implementation of “Ayushman Bharat” scheme, expedite the process of fixing fee in private colleges and told him about non-payment of Rs 500 per month to TB patients. jana for TB patients.
