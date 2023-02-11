Act against guilty, Mann tells dept

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, February 10

In the muti-crore SC post-matric scholarship scam involving wrong disbursal of funds, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has asked the Department of Social Justice, Empowerment and Minorities to initiate appropriate action against its six officials held guilty in a departmental probe.

Vigilance yet to initiate probe In July last year, though the CM had ordered an inquiry into irregularities in the Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme for the SCs, the Vigilance is yet to initiate a probe in the matter

It has, however, booked former minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot in cases related to the Forest Department scam and disproportionate assets

After the CM in July last year had ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the irregularities in the Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme for SCs, the department had sent the file pertaining to the findings of the inquiry committee against the erring officials to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO). Now, the file had been returned to the department for taking action, said a senior government functionary.

In the inquiry report submitted by former Additional District and Sessions Judge BR Bansal recently, it was pointed out that instructions of the then Chief Minister and Principal Secretary of the department for the disbursal of scholarship funds to SC students were ignored and undue benefits were given to certain private institutions.

The inquiry was conducted against six officials — Parminder Singh Gill, Deputy Director; Charanjit Singh, Deputy Controller; Mukesh Bhatia, Section Officer; Rajinder Chopra, Superintendent; and Rakesh Arora and Baldev Singh, both senior assistants — after the department served charge sheets on them in 2020 following an investigation.

Inquiry officer Bansal noted that instead of taking action against erring educational institutions, undue financial benefits running into crores were extended to them.

Rather taking approval from the Finance Department for a re-audit of the 14 institutions, the erring officials added the names of other institutions to extend undue benefits to them.

It was also been pointed out that Rs 16.91 crore was disbursed to nine institutions without the Finance Department’s approval. The former Additional Chief Secretary, Social Justice, Empowerment and Minorities, Kirpa Shankar Saroj, had initially submitted a report to then Chief Secretary on August 2020 regarding irregularities in the disbursal of funds.

The inquiry officer also pointed out that “noting pages” recorded by then Additional Chief Secretary were found missing from the record.

On the basis of the inquiry report, the Secretary of the department in November last year had written to the Minister for Social Justice, Empowerment and Minorities, Dr Baljit Kaur, for necessary action.

Under the Punjab Civil Service Rules (Punsihment and Appeals), the officials had filed appeal before the minister against the findings of the inquiry report. The minister said she had heard the officials and would decide upon the matter soon.