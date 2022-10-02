Act against hostile forces: Capt Amarinder Singh to Punjab govt

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 1

Former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh today warned the Aam Aadmi Party government to wake up against the forces which are inimical to Punjab and the nation.

Addressing a press conference after inducting former office bearers of the Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) into the BJP, Capt Amarinder said law and order was state subject and it was the responsibility of the state government to confront such hostile forces.

He alleged that Pakistan was behind such activities and was consistently using drones to send weapons and drugs into Punjab, which now have a range upto 42 km.

On the precarious financial situation of the state, he said, “The centre does not have the money to waive debt as everything is planned and budgeted.” He said the state needed to generate and mobilise its own resources. He alleged the government was being remote controlled by Raghav Chadha and Arvind Kejriwal.