Act before it's too late: BJP

Terming the daylight murder of Pardeep Singh in Kotkapura disturbing, the BJP has asked the Chief Minister to start focusing on law and order before the state transcends towards the dark era of the 1980s.

In a tweet, former CM Capt Amarinder Singh said murders and daylight firing had become the orderof the day and Punjab was heading towards total lawlessness and the inexperienced Bhagwant Mann-led government had not been able to do anything to stop all this.

#BJP #capt amarinder singh #Kotkapura