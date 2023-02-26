Act tough against lawbreakers, Punjab cops told

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 25

In order to make Punjab free from gangsters and drugs, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav today chaired a state-level review meeting and directed all the officers to take strict action against the lawbreakers to maintain law and order in the state.

Addressing all the eight Range IGs/DIGs, 28 CPs/SSPs, 117 DSPs and 413 SHOs, the DGP reviewed the ground-level action against organised crime, drug trafficking and terrorism.

Special DGP (Internal Security) RN Dhoke, Special DGP (Community Affairs Division and Women Affairs) Gurpreet Kaur Deo and ADGP (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla also attended the meeting.

Acknowledging the fact that a lot of good work has been done in the recent months, the DGP stressed on the need to further intensify the vigil against anti-social elements.

Yadav also ordered the senior officers from the Punjab Police (Headquarters) to visit districts and check manpower and equipment, besides ensuring the basic policing at the ground-level. He also directed them to ensure that at least 50 per cent of the cops posted in the districts should be deployed at the police stations.

The DGP also asked the SHOs to be more accessible to the masses and build a connection with them to ensure citizen-friendly policing, while ensuring that anti-social elements should not be spared at any cost. He also directed the SHOs to open history sheets of bad characters in their jurisdiction and personally probe heinous crimes.