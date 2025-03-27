To address the critical issue of canal pollution, Punjab Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal, on Thursday, said as many as 355 cases had been registered against violators.

Replying to a query raised by MLA Naresh Puri during Question Hour, the minister said in action against pollution of drains and canals, the department had identified 492 points across the state. He said people were indiscriminately disposing of waste not just on canal banks but directly into canal waters. This issue is particularly pronounced in urban areas and certain rural regions, posing a significant threat to water quality, especially given that canal water serves both irrigation and drinking purposes. He said the measures include implementing strict legal actions, such as imposing fines under Section 70 of Northern India Canal and Drainage Act and filing FIRs against offenders under Section 279 of the BNS.

He said that to ensure accountability, necessary disciplinary action is recommended against erring government officials such as executive officers in urban areas and BDPO in rural areas. To discourage people from throwing garbage in canals, he said the department had issued NOC to install wire mesh at the banks of Sidwan canal passing through city. Similar works can be executed in other parts of the state.

Permission from PWRDA mandatory for industrial, commercial, institutional and healthcare units extracting over 300 cubic meter groundwater per month

The Punjab Water Regulation and Development Authority (PWRDA) has issued guidelines that it is mandatory for all industrial, commercial, institutional and healthcare units extracting more than 300 cubic meter per month groundwater to obtain permission from PWRDA. Water Supply and Sanitation Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian said inspection teams comprising of government officers may inspect all such units to identify unauthorised groundwater extraction. Non-compliance charges (NCC), including groundwater compensation charges (GCC) will be imposed on such units operating without valid permission.

