Ropar: Action sought against ‘tainted’ revenue officials

Tribune News Service

Ropar, July 28

Despite the government trying to brush aside the issue of secret list of 48 ‘tainted’ revenue officials, it seems the issue has refused to die down. In the wake of controversy over Ropar MLA Dinesh Chadha’s visit to local tehsil office and ‘exposing the loot’ of visitors at the hands of middlemen, a large number of people who came out in the support of the MLA, put the government in dock for not taking action against corrupt officials.

More than 1,000 persons gathered near the Ropar secretariat on Wednesday against the strike by the unions of the Revenue Department and the Deputy Commissioner’s office employees. It was only after this protest and a clarification by the MLA that the DC Office Employees’ Union decided to end the strike.

Satnam Singh Daun, who addressed the gathering, said such strikes should not perturb the government and the corrupt officials must be taken to the court of law.

On May 19, the Chief Director of the Punjab Vigilance Bureau, had prepared a list of 48 tehsildars and naib-tehsildars along with a list of agents through whom they were allegedly receiving bribe and it was sent to then Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua. Janjua had asked the Financial Commissioner, Revenue, to take action on the report.

However, the Revenue Department tried to brush the matter aside by referring the issue to the Deputy Commissioners concerned. The modus operandi of the corrupt officials was also revealed in the Vigilance Report.

