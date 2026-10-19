Activists, families vulnerable to retaliation, says Sachin Pilot; pays floral tributes to slain kabaddi player

All-India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in-charge of Punjab Sachin Pilot on Sunday accused the state’s AAP government of failing to curb drug trafficking and gangster violence, saying activists and their families remained vulnerable to retaliation and threats.

Pilot also questioned the BJP-led Centre over cross-border drug smuggling. “What is the Union Home Ministry doing (to stop it)?” he asked, questioning the Centre’s role in checking drug smuggling from Pakistan.

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The Congress leader made the remarks during the Doaba leg of his tour to meet families affected by the drug menace and gangster violence.

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He visited Nangal Ambian village in Shahkot, the native place of slain kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Ambian, who was murdered in 2022. Accompanied by state Congress president Pargat Singh, he also visited the residence of cloth merchant Timmy Chawla in Nakodar.

Paying floral tributes to the slain kabaddi player at his statue, Pilot said the state government had failed to protect its own residents, who “continued to live under the fear of retribution from gangsters and drug smugglers”.

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“Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was a top kabaddi player from Punjab. His life was claimed by gangster violence. This cycle isn’t stopping in Punjab,” he alleged.