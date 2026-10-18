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Home / Punjab / Activist’s portrait to be installed at Sikh museum

Activist’s portrait to be installed at Sikh museum

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Tribune News Service
Mansa, Updated At : 09:25 AM Oct 18, 2026 IST
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A day after acting Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj described slain anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota as a martyr, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Saturday met his father Bhim Singh and announced that Jhota’s portrait would be installed at the Central Sikh Museum in the Golden Temple complex.

Dhami announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each for the four injured in Tuesday’s firing, including Rs 2.5 lakh for treatment and Rs 2.5 lakh as financial aid. He also offered to arrange treatment at Sri Guru Ram Das Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Amritsar, and provide fixed deposits of Rs 10 lakh each for Jhota’s two sons, aged around nine and six. However, Bhim Singh declined the offer for his family, saying he had sought assistance only for the injured. He said the family was financially secure. Dhami also offered to support the children’s upbringing, but the family said Baru Sahib representatives had already undertaken their educational expenses.

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The state government has announced free treatment for the injured and accommodation for their families.

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