Activists protest move to clear peacock habitat to pave way for stadium in Sangrur

Environment activists and local residents are up in arms against the Punjab Government’s alleged move to clear shrubs and small trees cut from past some days in a long-established peafowl habitat in Longowal village in Sangrur district to make way for a sports stadium. However, officials of the department concerned claim that “not a single tree has been cut as the high court has banned the same”, rather the perimeter is being cleared for a boundary wall on the government land.

Environmental groups and some local residents have opposed the proposed project, claiming that the site had served as a natural habitat for peacocks and peafowls for several decades. “We objected last week, and the department halted work. Today again they started removing the green cover. Already the shrinking of peafowl habitats across Punjab due to deforestation has affected birds to only a handful of locations,” said one of the protesters.

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In an urgent representation to Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Col Jasjit Singh Gill (retd), who is an environmentalist and ex-member, Punjab State Task Force on Budha Darya Rejuvenation Project, has raised concern over the issue.

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The seven-acre site adjacent to Police Station Longowal is an established, undisturbed natural habitat and breeding ground for over 100-150 peafowls, housing nearly 200 mature trees and a water body.

“Despite the binding condition that no further steps would be taken before deciding the representation, heavy machinery (JCB earthmovers) has been moved to the site — reportedly during late night/midnight hours — to uproot mature trees, clear shrubs, and execute construction work under the PWD Department,” he mentions, adding that “this ongoing illegal activity constitutes clear, willful breach and contempt of the solemn undertaking submitted before the High Court.”

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Sangrur-based social activist Jasinder Kaur said authorities had allegedly moved heavy machinery to the site to begin clearing trees. “The ongoing destruction of the natural habitat of peacocks at Longowal, which is in violation of judicial directions concerning the felling of trees, needs to stop immediately,” she adds.

Meanwhile, Ajay Garg, Executive Engineer, Public Works Department, Sangrur, told The Tribune that no tree had been cut or would be cut. “We are only removing wild growth from the perimeter of the government land to raise a wall so that the land cannot be encroached upon. Till further directions of the High Court, wild trees and shrubs will remain intact,” Garg said.