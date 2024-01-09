Activists seek ban on EVMs

Our Correspondent

Sangrur, January 8

Activists led by AS Mann, district chief, ‘Lok Raj Punjab’, raised their voice against voting through electronic voting machines (EVMs).

The protesters spoke about the apprehensions prevailing in the minds of common masses about the use of EVMs. They also held a demonstration at Mahavir Chowk, near the Civil Hospital here.

