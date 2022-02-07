Actress Mahi Gill joins BJP ahead of Punjab election

Chandigarh, February 7
With just a few days left for the Punjab polls, Bollywood actress Mahi Gill on Monday joined the BJP.
बीजेपी में शामिल हुई माही गिल— BJP PUNJAB (@BJP4Punjab) February 7, 2022
हरियाणा के मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल
केंद्रीय मंत्री गजेंद्र शेखावत जी, भारतीय जनता पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव नेता दुष्यंत गौतम जी, पंजाब भाजपा के महामंत्री श्री सुभाष शर्मा जी की उपस्थिति में माही गिल ने ली बीजेपी की सदस्यता । pic.twitter.com/yJXJ6kPhUB
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal welcomed Mahi Gill in the party by giving her a bouquet. Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat and Dushyant Gautam were also present. Punjabi actor Hobby Dhaliwal also joined the BJP.
The Punjab Assembly Election 2022 will be held in a single phase on February 20 for 117 constituencies. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.
