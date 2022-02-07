Actress Mahi Gill joins BJP ahead of Punjab election

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 7

With just a few days left for the Punjab polls, Bollywood actress Mahi Gill on Monday joined the BJP.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal welcomed Mahi Gill in the party by giving her a bouquet. Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat and Dushyant Gautam were also present. Punjabi actor Hobby Dhaliwal also joined the BJP.

The Punjab Assembly Election 2022 will be held in a single phase on February 20 for 117 constituencies. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.