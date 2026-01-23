Actual benefit much less than promised: Akali Dal

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) accused AAP of misleading the public over its universal health insurance, saying the actual benefit under it would be a fraction of the promised cover.

Senior SAD leader NK Sharma said though the plan promised medical aid up to Rs 10 lakh per family annually, the government would provide just 10 per cent of it.

“The government is claiming that it will run the scheme by spending Rs 1,200 crore. This is because the medical insurance has been done for only Rs 1 lakh per person under the scheme with the government committing to paying the rest of the claims through the funds of the State Health Mission,” he said.