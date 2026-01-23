DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Actual benefit much less than promised: Akali Dal

Actual benefit much less than promised: Akali Dal

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:19 AM Jan 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Shiromani Akali Dal
Advertisement

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) accused AAP of misleading the public over its universal health insurance, saying the actual benefit under it would be a fraction of the promised cover.

Advertisement

Senior SAD leader NK Sharma said though the plan promised medical aid up to Rs 10 lakh per family annually, the government would provide just 10 per cent of it.

Advertisement

“The government is claiming that it will run the scheme by spending Rs 1,200 crore. This is because the medical insurance has been done for only Rs 1 lakh per person under the scheme with the government committing to paying the rest of the claims through the funds of the State Health Mission,” he said.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts