Adampur Congress MLA Sukhwinder Kotli injured in road accident

Jalandhar, May 10
Adampur Congress MLA Sukhwinder Kotli was injured in an accident near Behram on Tuesday.
He was returning from Chandigarh.
Kotli has suffered multiple fractures and has been admitted to a hospital in Jalandhar.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mohali attack: Russia-made RPG launcher recovered near police intelligence wing headquarters
Launcher found in a secluded place barely a km from the spot...
Can sedition cases be kept in abeyance: Supreme Court asks Centre
Seeks government's reply on protecting citizens from seditio...
2 youths detained for grenade attack at police Intelligence Wing headquarters in Mohali
CM Bhagwant Mann calls a meeting of senior police officials
Pakistan appoints ‘Minister Trade’ in Delhi mission
Move being seen as olive branch extended towards India after...
Bhagwant Mann takes stock of situation following explosion at Intelligence Wing headquarters
Punjab CM convenes emergency meeting of top brass of police;...