ADC stays sale of 400 acres of disputed panchayat land in Ropar; Rs 600-crore scam probe gains momentum

In the alleged Rs 600-crore village common land scam, the ADC (Development), Ropar, Chander Jyoti Yadav, has stayed the sale and purchase of around 400 acres of disputed shamlat (village common) land at Bara Phool village until the next date of hearing.

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The interim order, passed yesterday, comes after the gram panchayat of Bara Phool filed a petition before the ADC’s court, challenging the alleged illegal transfer of the land into the names of private individuals over the past two decades.

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Confirming the development, ADC (Development) Chander Jyoti Yadav said the sale and purchase of the land under dispute had been stayed until the next hearing.

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The dispute relates to nearly 400 acres of village common land situated along the Ropar bypass. According to the complaint filed by the panchayat, the land, originally reserved for community purposes, was allegedly transferred illegally to around 70 individuals. Panchayat representatives have claimed that several beneficiaries are not even residents of Bara Phool village.

The market value of the land is estimated at nearly Rs 600 crore, making it one of the biggest alleged land scams reported in Ropar district.

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The panchayat has also sought a detailed investigation by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau, alleging that the transfers were carried out in collusion with officials of the Rural Development Department. It has demanded that the land be restored to the gram panchayat and action be taken against those responsible for the alleged fraud.

AAP MLA from Ropar Dinesh Chadha said the transfers were carried out in violation of the Punjab Village Common Lands (Regulation) Act.

He alleged that influential persons, with the connivance of government officials, managed to secure ownership rights over valuable panchayat land that should have remained with the village community.

Referring to Section 11 of the Punjab Village Common Lands (Regulation) Act, Chadha said ownership rights could be granted only to cultivators who had been in possession of the land before 1950. However, he alleged that in the present case, the transfers were made after 1997 and included persons who had no connection with Bara Phool village, rendering the entire exercise illegal.

The MLA urged Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to ensure a thorough probe and strict action against all those involved, alleging that the state’s zero-tolerance policy against corruption should be enforced in the case.

Sources said the land was initially transferred in the names of nearly 40 influential persons, including politically connected individuals. Over the years, portions of the land were further sold, increasing the number of present titleholders to around 70.

Legal experts maintain that village common land enjoys special statutory protection and that any transfer in violation of the provisions of the Punjab Village Common Lands (Regulation) Act is illegal.

Administrative sources said that if the allegations are substantiated during the inquiry, officials who facilitated or failed to prevent the alleged illegal transfers could face departmental proceedings as well as criminal action.

The latest order staying all transactions involving the disputed land is expected to prevent any further change in ownership while the matter remains under adjudication. Villagers of Bara Phool have welcomed the decision, expressing hope that the land will ultimately be restored to the gram panchayat.