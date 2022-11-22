Addict kills wife in Moga

Tribune News Service

Moga, November 21

A drug addict murdered his wife by hitting her with an iron griddle on the head and other parts of the body at Chakki Wali Gali locality here, police officials said here today.

The deceased has been identified as Neelam Rani, alias Babli, who was declared brought dead by doctors at the District Hospital.

After the murder, the accused, Parminder Kumar, himself reached the police station and surrendered before the cops confessing that he had murdered his wife.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Parminder was a drug addict and did not give money to his wife to make both ends meet. She used to work as a domestic help to feed the family comprising her husband and two children.

Previously, Kumar had sold his house for buying drugs. Now, they were living in a rented accommodation.

He suspected his wife of extra-marital relations with someone else. His suspicion had affected their relations for the past few months, locals said. He often used to squabble with her over petty issues.

