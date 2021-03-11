Addict kills wife with spade in Faridkot village

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, August 19

A 36-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her husband with a spade after she objected to his habits at Buttar village of Faridkot today. The incident took place in the morning when the woman was washing her hair in the courtyard of the house. The deceased has been identified as Karamjit Kaur. She is survived by seven daughters and a son.

Heavily intoxicated, the husband attacked the woman with a spade and inflicted multiple injuries on her head and face, killing her on the spot. According to Bohar Singh, village sarpanch, the accused escaped before villagers could reach their house to help the woman. While the accused, a daily wager, was in habit of consuming drugs, Karamjit used to work as domestic help to run the household. The accused used to harass and beat Karamjit, demanding money. The eldest daughter of the deceased is about 16 years old and the youngest child is 3 years old.

DSP Jasmeet Singh said a criminal case under Section 302 of the IPC had been registered against the husband and search is on to locate him.

