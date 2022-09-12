'Addicts' attack man

Our Correspondent

Muktsar: Shivcharan Singh was brutally attacked after he reportedly tried to stop some persons from consuming ‘chitta’ at Gurusar village in Gidderbaha. He told the police that when he visited his silage plant on Saturday, he found three girls and a man consuming ‘chitta’. “When I objected, they called Sukhmandar and attacked me with a sharp weapon,” he said. TNS

Arora reviews projects

Chandigarh: Cabinet Minister Aman Arora reviewed various projects of GMADA , including Aero-city, IT City, Sector 88-89, Sports Complex in Sector-78, Purab Premium Apartments, Eco City 1 and 2, Medicity, water treatment plant in Sinhpur village and the sewage treatment plant in Sector-83, Mohali. TNS

Lecture on scholarship

Chandigarh: The Education Department will conduct a special lecture on September 13 to provide information about the scholarship schemes that are available for students in government schools. All school heads and principals have been asked to attend the lecture. TNS

Traders irked over sewage

Fazilka: Residents of Chugh Street and Adarsh Nagar are irked due to overflowing sewage. They said water had accumulated in the streets for the past three days. As a result, they were not able to open their shops.

