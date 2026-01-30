DT
Home / Punjab / Address tree plantation deficit: HC to NHAI, state

Address tree plantation deficit: HC to NHAI, state

Observed compensatory plantation carried out so far fell short of the statutory requirement of planting five times the number of trees felled

Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:46 AM Jan 30, 2026 IST
Asked to address the deficiency in the ensuing monsoon season. File
Taking note of the shortfall in compensatory afforestation along a highway near the India-Pakistan border, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Punjab Government to address the deficiency in the ensuing monsoon season.

At the very outset, the Bench observed that around 14,000 trees were affected during the widening of the Abohar-Fazilka road, which was described by the NHAI as a defence road of national importance. However, compensatory plantation carried out so far fell short of the statutory requirement of planting five times the number of trees felled.

The Bench headed by Chief Justice Sheel Nagu was told that 63,000 trees were planted as compensatory afforestation. It was also pointed out that the land with trees abutting the highway had since been transferred by the NHAI to Punjab in lieu of the land utilised for widening the road and stood declared as protected forest.

