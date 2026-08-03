Adelaide blaze must be a wake-up call, says Akal Takht Jathedar; urges gurdwaras worldwide to strengthen fire safety measures

A probe committee constituted by Akal Takht Sahib to investigate the devastating fire at Gurdwara Dasmesh Darbar in Virginia, Adelaide, has found negligence on the part of the gurdwara management and staff, concluding that the four saroops of Sri Guru Granth Sahib could have been saved had timely action been taken.

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In a video message played during a bhog programme at Gurdwara Baba Bidhi Chand Khalsa Chhauni in Adelaide, Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj said the incident should serve as a lesson for gurdwaras worldwide. He reiterated that no new gurdwara should be established without Akal Takht’s approval and guidance. He stressed the need for fire-safety systems in Sukhasan rooms.

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Appealing to the Virginia sangat, Gargaj asked them not to rush into reconstruction or fundraising until the Akal Takht reviews the matter. He said he hoped to visit Australia soon to discuss the issue.

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The inquiry committee found that staff failed to act despite having nearly 14 minutes to move the saroops to safety after the fire was detected. First responder Satvir Singh Sandhu repeatedly urged staff to shift the saroops, but his appeals were ignored until it was too late.

The fire, suspected to have been caused by a gas leak, broke out in the kitchen around 9.37 pm before spreading to the langar hall, Sukhasan room, darbar hall and residential quarters. It destroyed the building along with four saroops of Guru Granth Sahib, about 70 Gutka Sahibs, 12 Pothi Sahibs, shastars, rumalas and other religious articles. At the time, two granthis and one cook were inside.