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Home / Punjab / Adelaide Sikh Gurdwara devastated in major fire; Guru Granth Sahib saroops potentially lost

Adelaide Sikh Gurdwara devastated in major fire; Guru Granth Sahib saroops potentially lost

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Charanjit Bhullar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 09:33 AM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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A major fire destroyed Gurdwara Sahib Dashmesh Darbar in Adelaide, South Australia, late on Sunday night, with fears that the saroops of the Guru Granth Sahib may have been burnt in the blaze.

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Gurdwara management said it was too early to confirm the condition of the saroop in Palki Sahib as the roof of the main hall had collapsed onto the Palki Sahib. Efforts are currently underway to cut through and remove the collapsed roof, after which the status of the saroop can be ascertained.

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Local authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

According to information provided by the gurdwara management, the fire broke out in the kitchen of the langar hall at around 10:30 pm (Australian time).

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Within minutes, the flames spread rapidly from the langar hall to the main prayer hall of the gurdwara. The Sunday night diwan had concluded at around 9:30 pm, nearly an hour before the fire started.

The blaze was so intense that several explosions were reported inside the langar hall building. A large portion of the gurdwara collapsed within a short span of time due to the severity of the fire.

Police and emergency services cordoned off the site and did not allow members of the community to enter the gurdwara premises.

Although firefighters have brought the fire completely under control, authorities continue to assess the damage while investigators examine the circumstances that led to the incident. The Sikh community is anxiously awaiting confirmation regarding the condition of the Guru Granth Sahib saroops.

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