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Home / Punjab / Adesh Partap Singh Kairon-led Independents hold key to Patti MC chief

Adesh Partap Singh Kairon-led Independents hold key to Patti MC chief

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Gurbaxpuri
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 07:41 AM Jun 05, 2026 IST
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With no party able to secure majority in a 19-member Patti Municipal Council elections held recently, the focus has now entirely shifted on four Independent councillors.

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Though Congress won nine wards, one short of majority, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secured six seats. The remaining four wards were won by Independent candidates associated with former MLA Adesh Partap Singh Kairon.

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Further, Patti AAP MLA Laljit Singh Bhullar, who is also de-facto member of the House and can vote to elect the chief, is currently lodged in a jail in connection with a case linked to the abetment to suicide of the Punjab Warehousing Corporation District Manager Gagandeep Singh Randhawa.

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As a result, the Congress would require the support of at least two additional members. Now, this is where Kairon comes into play.

Kairon, who left the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and later joined SAD (Punar Surjit), is in a peculiar situation. Supporting the Congress could affect his prospects of returning to SAD in the future, while backing the ruling AAP could also create political challenges for his faction.

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