ADGP (Law & Order) among 28 top cops shifted

Move amid spate of murders, terror attacks

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 23

The Punjab Government today reshuffled 28 officials of different ranks, including transferring four Additional Director Generals of Police (ADGPs).

Kotkapura SIT head posted out

ADGP LK Yadav, who heads an SIT probing the Kotkapura police firing incidents, has been posted out of the Vigilance Bureau where he was second in command.

Prominent transfers include ADGP (Law and Order) Naresh Kumar, who has been posted as ADGP (Human Rights) now. The government has not posted any official in his place so far. Law and order has become a burning issue in the state in recent weeks.

Besides the Opposition parties criticising the government over a spate of murders and terror attacks, the police have not been able to completely solve the RPG attack on the State Intelligence Headquarters. Though the terror group, including gangsters and arms smugglers, has been busted, the three suspects who carried out the attack on May 11 are still at large. ADGP LK Yadav, who heads a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the sensitive Kotkapura police firing incidents on sacrilege cases, has been posted out of the Vigilance Bureau where he was second in command. He has been asked to report to the DGP till fresh posting orders are issued.

MF Farooqui is the new ADGP (Railways) in addition to heading the Public Grievances wing of the state police. G Nageswar Rao has been posted as the ADGP (Provisioning).

Among other postings, AIG Narinder Bhargav has been posted as Joint Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana; Saumya Mishra as Joint Commissioner of Police-2, Ludhiana; Navneet Singh Bains as Joint Commissioner of Police, Jalandhar and AIG Sandeep Goel as AIG (Anti-Gangster Task Force), Ludhiana.

