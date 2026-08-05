ADGP Security reviews Ludhiana arrangements ahead of Independence Day celebrations

Ahead of the upcoming Independence Day celebrations, Kaustabh Sharma Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Security, Punjab, personally visited Ludhiana to evaluate and bolster security arrangements across the district.

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Accompanied by Swapan Sharma, Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana, along with senior officers of the Police Commissionerate, the ADGP led a series of strategic inspections and high-level review meetings to ensure foolproof security protocols for the grand state event.

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The ADGP began the visit with a surprise check at the Static Naka located on the Chandigarh-Ludhiana Highway at Katani Kalan—a critical entry point into the Commissionerate boundaries—to evaluate perimeter surveillance and vehicular checking protocols.

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Later ADGP inspected Police Station Jamalpur, where he interacted with station personnel, reviewing operational readiness and personally briefing ground teams on heightened vigilance, quick response procedures, and public safety.

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A high-level coordination meeting with all Gazetted Officers (GOs) of the Commissionerate was convened at the Police Lines, Ludhiana, to review force deployment, counter-threat measures, and traffic management plans.

The delegation visited the official event venue at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana. The ADGP inspected the venue's entry-exit routes, seating arrangements, parking zones, and multi-tier security perimeters, issuing necessary directives to ensure smooth execution.

The ADGP Security, Punjab, told that Punjab Police is fully committed to ensuring a safe and seamless environment for the Independence Day celebrations. Our ground inspections today at entry check-posts, local police stations, and the main venue at PAU demonstrate high operational readiness. Strict vigil is being maintained across all sensitive points, and multi-tier security layers have been activated across the region."

The Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana briefed the press that Ludhiana Commissionerate Police has mobilized extensive logistics, tech-enabled surveillance, and round-the-clock patrolling across the city under the guidance of ADGP Security. "We assure citizens that comprehensive security measures are in place at the PAU venue and key entry points so that everyone can celebrate Independence Day with peace of mind "asserted ADGP.

Police Commissioner Ludhiana Swapan Sharma said that police have already made security plan, and adequate security arrangements are in place to keep tab over anti-social and anti-nationals' elements.