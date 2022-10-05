ADGP Arpit Shukla takes stock of Patiala shrines' security

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 4

ADGP Arpit Shukla, in-charge of the law and order wing of the Punjab Police, today visited religious shrines in the district to take stock of the security arrangements. Shukla visited the Kali Devi Temple, Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib and the church in the Baradari Gardens.

After inspecting the religious shrines, the ADGP said he wanted to review the security arrangements being done by the Patiala police. He was accompanied by Patiala SSP Deepak Pareek who briefed him about the steps taken to keep a hawk’s eye on the security around religious shrines.

“I held a closed-door meeting with senior officials of the district police to ensure proper arrangements during the festive season and also briefed them about special operations to be undertaken in the coming days,” said Shukla. “The whole purpose is to curb the movement of and arrest anti-social elements,” said the ADGP.

