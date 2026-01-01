Adhesives manufacturing unit to come up in Rajpura

Punjab Cabinet Minister for Industry and Commerce Sanjeev Arora today announced that the Pidilite Industries Limited will set up a new manufacturing facility in the state with a proposed investment of Rs 300 crore.

The proposed 31-acre facility will be set up in Majri Faqiran and Sohne Majra in Rajpura.

Arora said the facility will focus on the mixing and blending of water-based adhesives and waterproofing products, with a total proposed capacity of 2,00,000 metric tonnes per annum, comprising 1,40,000 MT of water-based adhesives and 60,000 MT of waterproofing products.

Highlighting the employment potential, the Minister said the project was expected to generate around 300 direct and indirect jobs across skilled, semi-skilled and supervisory categories. The project will be financed entirely through internal accruals and is targeted to commence commercial production by December 2027.