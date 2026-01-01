DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Adhesives manufacturing unit to come up in Rajpura

Adhesives manufacturing unit to come up in Rajpura

The facility will focus on the mixing and blending of water-based adhesives and waterproofing products

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:22 AM Jan 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The proposed 31-acre facility will be set up in Majri Faqiran and Sohne Majra in Rajpura. Representational photo
Advertisement

Punjab Cabinet Minister for Industry and Commerce Sanjeev Arora today announced that the Pidilite Industries Limited will set up a new manufacturing facility in the state with a proposed investment of Rs 300 crore.

Advertisement

The proposed 31-acre facility will be set up in Majri Faqiran and Sohne Majra in Rajpura.

Advertisement

Arora said the facility will focus on the mixing and blending of water-based adhesives and waterproofing products, with a total proposed capacity of 2,00,000 metric tonnes per annum, comprising 1,40,000 MT of water-based adhesives and 60,000 MT of waterproofing products.

Advertisement

Highlighting the employment potential, the Minister said the project was expected to generate around 300 direct and indirect jobs across skilled, semi-skilled and supervisory categories. The project will be financed entirely through internal accruals and is targeted to commence commercial production by December 2027.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts