Administration races against time to finalise arrangements for Guru Tegh Bahadur’s 350th martyrdom anniversary

With barely a week left for the Punjab government’s mega commemoration of the 350th martyrdom anniversary of ninth Sikh Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib, the Ropar administration is in a race against time to complete key preparations in Anandpur Sahib, where lakhs of devotees are expected to converge from November 21 to 26.

Deputy Commissioner Varjeet Singh Walia said that road metalling work on major routes leading to the holy city has been taken up on priority and would be completed by November 20. However, a ground visit by The Tribune on Friday suggested that the pace on several stretches remained sluggish. Workers and machinery were engaged on multiple sites, but insiders in the administration admitted that cooperation gaps within certain sections of the Public Works Department (PWD) had contributed to delays in meeting the timelines.

Education and Public Relations Minister Harjit Singh Bains, who represents the area was personally supervising the ongoing cleanliness campaign in Anandpur Sahib. Large sanitation teams have been deployed to clear garbage, wash public spaces, and ready the heritage routes. Officials said the minister has stationed himself in the town to monitor progress and expedite lagging works.

Despite these efforts, several beautification and facade-improvement tasks in the core religious zone remained incomplete. A visit to the area around Takht Sri Keshgarh Sahib showed that painting and decorative work were yet to begin in several lanes. Devotees and local shopkeepers expressed disappointment that the surroundings of one of Sikhism’s most revered sites had not been decked up for the historic occasion. SGPC, which manages the Takht complex and adjoining areas, was perceived by locals as having taken a limited role in the ongoing preparations.

The district administration has claimed that lakhs of litres of white paint have been distributed free of cost to residents across Anandpur Sahib to help transform the city façade into a uniform “white heritage look.” In many neighbourhoods and market stretches, children were seen enthusiastically applying fresh coats of white paint to walls and rooftops. Yet, large pockets of the town still displayed unpainted structures, hinting at the gap between planning and execution.

The work on tent cities one of the biggest components of the event logistics continued at multiple locations. These temporary settlements are being built to accommodate devotees, officials, and VIPs. At the Bhai Jaitaji Memorial complex, labourers were still erecting a marquee structure that aims to replicate the Punjab Assembly building in Chandigarh. This specially designed tent will host a historic session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on November 24, marking the first time the Assembly will convene outside Chandigarh.

With thousands expected to arrive well before the official opening of the commemorative events, the administration is grappling with pressure to ensure that roads, sanitation, accommodation, and civic infrastructure are fully functional. While officials insist that all works will reach completion in time, ground reality reflects a tight and challenging deadline.

As preparations enter their final stretch, the coming days will determine whether the Ropar administration succeeds in presenting Anandpur Sahib in the grand manner envisioned for the milestone anniversary.