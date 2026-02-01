DT
Home / Punjab / Administrative neutrality ‘eroding ’: LoP Bajwa

Administrative neutrality ‘eroding ’: LoP Bajwa

Yudh Nashian Virudh event

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:33 AM Feb 17, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Punjab Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa. File
Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday expressed concern over the “erosion” of administrative neutrality in Punjab, questioning the presence of the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police on a political stage during the “Yudh Nashian Virudh” campaign at Killi Chahlan in Moga.

“Governance cannot become a spectacle of political endorsement,” Bajwa said, adding that the reported deployment of state resources and top officials at a partisan event of AAP under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal sent a disturbing message to citizens and civil servants alike.

“When the lines between the government and party begin to blur, probity in public life is the first casualty. And it is the taxpayer who pays the price. The Mann government, acting at the behest of Kejriwal, appears to be turning Punjab’s governance into a political extension of the AAP leadership.”

Bajwa said government buses were meant to serve the public — students, workers, farmers and daily commuters — not to mobilise crowds for political purposes.

“At a time when citizens struggle with transportation challenges and rising costs, diverting hundreds of buses for political showmanship to please Kejriwal reflects the misplaced priorities of the Mann government. This is not governance, it is political theatrics funded by the people of Punjab,” he said.

Former Deputy CM Sukhjinder Randhawa said, “When a serving DGP and Chief Secretary publicly support the Aam Aadmi Party, it constitutes a serious breach of service conduct rules and constitutional norms. Such conduct violates political neutrality, erodes public trust and undermines the foundational principle of an impartial civil service.”

