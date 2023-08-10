Administrative rejig: Punjab Government orders transfer of 15 IAS, 16 PCS officers

Chandigarh, August 9
In a major administrative reshuffle, 15 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and 16 Punjab Civil Services (PCS) officers were transferred with immediate effect by the state government on Wednesday.
While Mansa and Malerkotla got new deputy commissioners in Paramvir Singh and Palavi, the incumbent DCs (Rishi Pal Singh and Sanyam Aggarwal) were transferred as Jalandhar MC Commissioner and Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Company Joint MD.
Other major transfers relate to the Personnel and General Administration Department, where Secretary Kumar Rahul has been transferred as Secretary (Jails). He has been replaced by Shruti Singh. Special Secretary (Personnel) Neeru Katyal has been replaced by Sandeep Hans.
Arshdeep Singh Thind is the new Taxation Commissioner, while incumbent Commissioner KK Yadav gets the responsibility of Secretary (School Education). He retains his position as CEO of the Punjab Bureau of Investment Promotion and will officiate as Administrative Secretary in the Department of Investment Promotion.
Special Principal Secretary to CM Ravi Bhagat has also got additional charge of Secretary (New and Renewable Energy). However, the post of Principal Secretary (Industries) is still vacant. The government has also not yet appointed any officer as Principal Secretary to the CM, indicating that Bhagat will continue to lead the Chief Minister’s Office.
