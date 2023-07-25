Admn carries out fogging to keep diseases at bay

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 24

The government today said various steps are being taken to keep flood-affected areas free from diseases. Fogging is being carried out by the district administrations in the areas where the floodwater has receded and health camps have been set up by the Health Department.

A government spokesperson said Health Minister Balbir Singh is continuously monitoring the situation by visiting affected areas and meeting the respective DCs.

As many as 444 Rapid Response Teams have been deployed across the state. The Health Department has set up 208 medical camps and 5,543 OPDs.

The Animal Husbandry Department has also accelerated the vaccination drive. Until July 23, 1,920 animals had been vaccinated and 1,606 treated, the spokesperson added.

He said 27,286 affected people have been evacuated to safer places and a total of 171 relief camps are being run in the state. A total of 1,867 people are staying in the camps. The maximum number of 38 relief camps have been set up in Jalandhar district.

The spokesperson said 19 districts have been affected by floods and 1,469 villages are still reeling under the impact. A total of 41 people have lost their lives, while 19 others have been injured.