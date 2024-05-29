Malerkotla: Admn holds flag march ahead of polls

Our Correspondent

Malerkotla, May 28

Continuing efforts to boost morale of residents to participate in polls for Lok Sabha, the administration conducted a series of flag marches at localities falling under Amargarh Assembly segment of Fatehgarh Sahib and Malerkotla segment of Sangrur LS constituency.

Led by Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Pallavi and SSP Simrat Kaur, Punjab Police personnel and sleuths of paramilitary forces, undeterred by scorching heat, marched on foot through roads and narrow lanes of almost all localities where 400 polling booths have been established.

While senior functionaries tried to strike rapport with passers-by and shopkeepers, personnel called upon residents to use their right to vote without any coercion, allurement of discrimination on June 1 as the administration had made arrangements for the security and comfort of voters.

The authorities claimed that vigil had been enhanced around all polling stations, government installations, marriage palaces, educational institutes, railway stations, bus stops, religious places and all busy markets. SHOs and beat officers have also been asked to remain coordinated with people of their respective area till the conclusion of the ensuing election.

The DC said that authorities at educational institutes, commercial organisations, banks and industries had been asked to ensure that CCTV cameras installed at their establishments are in working condition, which besides acting as eyes of the administration would also deter anti-social elements.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Fatehgarh Sahib #Lok Sabha #Malerkotla #Sangrur