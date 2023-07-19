Admn loses count of breaches in Sangrur

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, July 18

Several residents who have witnessed floods since their childhood say it is for the first time that the raging Ghaggar has caused such a mayhem. They say the authorities have literally given up on plugging breaches in embankments.

Repair work after water recedes There are around 10 breaches from Khanauri to Makraud Sahib villages. We have no count of breaches between Makraud Sahib and Kadail villages. These can be plugged only after the water recedes. Gursharan Virk, executive engineer

To make matters worse, the officials concerned are unaware of the exact number of breaches between Khanauri and Kadail villages in Sangrur district.

Sukhdev Singh (65) of Kadail village, said, “I have seen flooding in the area several times, but it’s a different scenario. As the authorities have stopped plugging the breaches, nobody knows what will happen to us.”

Locals allege that from Khanauri to Makraud Sahib, the Ghaggar has a width of 588 ft but from Makraud Sahib to Kadail villages, the width reduces drastically to 190 ft. This has led to several breaches.

Gurdarshan Singh (70) of Moonak said, “It’s one of the worst floods I have seen in my life. Only the government changes, the rest remains the same. Officials first pocket the money in name of cleaning the Ghaggar and then from rescue and relief operations. Why were the embankments of the river not repaired before the release of water?”

On Tuesday night, three more breaches were reported at Makraud Sahib, Mandavi and Phullad villages. The one at Mandavi was plugged within hours, but the breaches at Makraud Sahib and near Banarasi are yet to be plugged.

Gurminder Singh, a farmer, said, “Earlier, officials tackled the situation until the last moment. However, the officials concerned have surrendered within hours this time.”

