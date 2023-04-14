Admn rejig, 12 IAS officers transferred

Tribune News Servic

Chandigarh, April 13

In a major administrative reshuffle today, Sonali Giri has been transferred out as the Director, Public Relations, and posted as Managing Director, PUNSUP. Her transfer comes within weeks of the transfer of Rahul Bhandari, Secretary, Public Relations, and Cabinet reshuffle wherein the Public Relations Department was taken from Aman Arora and given to Chetan Singh Jouramajra.

She is among the 12 IAS and one IFS officer, who have been transferred today. PCS officer Sandeep Singh Garha has been given the officiating charge of the Director, Public Relations, “as an interim arrangement”.

In a rare instance in Punjab, SP Anandh Kumar, an IFS officer, has been posted as Special Secretary, Sports and Youth Services.

Ravi Bhagat, Special Principal Secretary to the CM, has relinquished the charge of Secretary, Punjab Mandi Board, and taken over the charge of the Chief Executive, PEDA. Amrit Kaur Gill has been posted as secretary, Punjab Mandi Board, and the Punjab Rural Development Board.

Rakhee Gupta Bhandari has also been transferred as Principal Secretary, Parliamentary Affairs, swapping places with Sarvjit Singh, who is now posted as Additional Chief Secretary, Sports and Youth Services. Manjit Singh Brar has been transferred out as Managing Director, Punjab Agro Industries Corporation, and given the charge of MD, PSIEC. Kumar Amit is now the MD of the Punjab Agro Industries Corporation. Parampal Kaur Sidhu has been posted as Director, Hospitality, replacing Sonali Giri.

Raji P Srivastava has been given the additional charge of Social Security, Women and Child Development Department. Kumar Rahul has been given the additional charge of Secretary, Vigilance and Personnel. Indu Malhotra has been given the additional charge of Commissioner, Ropar.

While Rahul Tiwari, who was without a posting for almost two months, has been given the charge of Secretary, Science and Technology. At least four officers — Tanu Kashyap, Neelima, Gaggandip Singh Brar and Ajoy Sharma — are still without posting.