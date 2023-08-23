Admn, volunteers work round the clock to plug 900-ft breach in Tarn Taran

Gurbaxpuri

Tarn Taran, August 22

Volunteers of the Sarhali kar sewa sect and administration officials have joined hands in plugging the 900-foot breach in the Sutlej near Ghadum village here.

Poor road connectivity in the area is a major hindrance in plugging the breach as the movement of heavy vehicles carrying sandbags is proving to be difficult.

Hundreds of kar sewaks and social activists can be seen religiously working round the clock with Tarn Taran administration teams to repair the bundh.

On an appeal by the administration, Baba Sukha Singh, the head of the sect, lost no time in deputing his followers to work since the breach occurred on Saturday (August 19).

The sect had worked at Muthianwala and Sabhra villages to strengthen the river bank a week ago as well. The volunteers are coming from other districts, including Gurdaspur, Amritsar and Bathinda, as well.

The women volunteers have been preparing langar at Sarhali, the headquarters of the sect, to feed the affected families. Baba Sukha Singh said 600 followers of the sect have been working at the breach site. Another 500 were strengthening the river bank near the dhussi bundh.

The volunteers were filling gunny bags with sand at the Harike grain market and transporting them to the breach site in tractor-trailers.

DC Baldeep Kaur said: “The administration is leaving no stone unturned to help the suffering families. Even as the floodwater has started receding, the water that has entered the houses of residents is a cause for concern.”

Flooded houses cause for concern The administration is leaving no stone unturned to help the suffering families. Even as the floodwater has started receding, the water that has entered the houses of residents is a cause for concern. — Baldeep Kaur, Tarn Taran DC

#Tarn Taran