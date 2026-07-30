Adult gharial rescued from Rajasthan canal, set for release in Punjab’s Beas river

An adult gharial measuring over 12 feet has been successfully rescued from the Indira Gandhi Canal in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district and shifted to Punjab for rehabilitation before its eventual release into the Beas River Conservation Reserve.

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The critically endangered reptile (Gavialis gangeticus) was captured on July 27 from the Mohangarh Minor after nearly five months of monitoring across the canal network. It has been housed at Chhatbir Zoo for health assessment, rehabilitation and acclimatisation ahead of its planned release.

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The first information about the gharial's presence in the Indira Gandhi Canal Project (IGNP) was received on March 14, when the Chief Wildlife Warden of Rajasthan contacted his Punjab counterpart following a sighting a day earlier in Ganganagar district.

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The animal was tracked over an approximately 25-km stretch, but high water volume and strong currents during the Rabi irrigation season prevented an immediate rescue.

Chief Wildlife Warden Basanta Kumar said the gharial was sighted again on May 5 near the Ganganagar-Bikaner border and later, towards the end of June, in the IGNP Stage-II canal further downstream. Rescue operations had to be suspended on both occasions due to strong currents that made the capture unsafe for both the animal and the rescue team.

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Suitable water conditions finally prevailed in late July, enabling a successful rescue. The gharial was initially kept at a Rajasthan Forest Department facility in Mohangarh for veterinary examination before being transported to Chhatbir Zoo in accordance with the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and IUCN guidelines for crocodilian handling and transport.

Punjab has emerged as an important landscape for gharial conservation following the successful reintroduction of 94 juveniles into the Beas River Conservation Reserve under a collaborative programme led by the Punjab Forest Department with technical support from WWF-India. Regular monitoring has shown encouraging signs of survival and adaptation in the Beas-Harike-Sutlej ecosystem.

Officials said the rescue and proposed release highlight the importance of sustained inter-state coordination, continuous field surveillance and expert guidance in conserving large river reptiles that frequently move through interconnected canal and river systems.