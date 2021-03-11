Advice on phased sowing, DSR came late, say Punjab farmers

Promote technique, Bhagwant Mann tells AAP leaders

Chandigarh, May 12

The AAP government’s initiative to save depleting groundwater and to avoid power crisis by asking farmers to adopt Direct Seeding of Rice (DSR) technique and go for staggered paddy transplantation has got a good response from the farming community for its intent.

While farmers and leaders lauded the step, they said the announcement had come late. Many farmers bought the long duration paddy seeds in March and April and many have also planted nurseries. “We will be more than happy to contribute towards this noble cause. But this year, the government’s advice on staggered sowing of paddy and using short duration varieties has come late,” is a common refrain one hears.

Almost all farm unions have supported the move to shift to sustainable agriculture. There is a near unanimity in the push to go for DSR, as it has proved successful in the past few years. Gurbakshish Singh, a progressive farmer from Bimbar village near Nabha, said farmers were aware that Punjab was heading towards desertification, and it was in their interest to go for sustainable practices.

“We are ready to move with the government for the betterment of Punjab. During the pandemic, when there was a labour shortage, many farmers opted for DSR, which was successful. In my village, farmers are ready for staggered and late transplantation to save environment,” he said.

It may be mentioned that groundwater in 78 per cent of the blocks in Punjab is overexploited, as it is declining by over a metre each year in 18 of the 23 districts.

The unions said their opposition was only to the late dates given by the government for sowing that would impact both paddy and the next crop.

Jagjit Singh Dallewal, president of BKU (Sidhupur), said though he principally agreed with division of the state into zones, the way the division had been done was wrong.

Jagmohan Singh Patiala, general secretary, BKU (Dakaunda), said the government should have planned better. “The paddy faces a serious threat, if the power is not ensured in early June,” he said.

Promote technique, AAP leaders told

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday had an interaction with the district presidents and Lok Sabha seat incharges of his party. All district chiefs of the AAP were told to meet people regularly and popularise the incentives offered for the DSR.

