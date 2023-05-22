Advocacy group wants mining policy withheld

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 21

‘Voices against illegal mining’, a social advocacy group formed to protest illegal mining of minor minerals in Punjab, has implored Governor Banwarilal Purohit to withhold the State Minor Mineral Policy-2023, announced by the Aam Aadmi Party government in March.

Representatives of the group met the Governor and handed him a memorandum, alleging that the policy as well as the district survey reports are flawed on many counts and these should be withheld till all the shortcomings are resolved.