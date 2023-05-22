Advocacy group wants mining policy withheld

Chandigarh, May 21
‘Voices against illegal mining’, a social advocacy group formed to protest illegal mining of minor minerals in Punjab, has implored Governor Banwarilal Purohit to withhold the State Minor Mineral Policy-2023, announced by the Aam Aadmi Party government in March.
Representatives of the group met the Governor and handed him a memorandum, alleging that the policy as well as the district survey reports are flawed on many counts and these should be withheld till all the shortcomings are resolved.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
UN will remain a 'talk shop' without reforms, cautions PM Modi at Hiroshima G7 session
Asks members to raise their voice together against unilatera...
SBI: No slip or ID proof to exchange Rs 2K notes
Other banks may follow suit