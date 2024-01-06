Advocate thrashed by bus operators

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, January 5

An advocate was allegedly thrashed by private bus operators at a village here today.

Injured advocate Angrej Singh, a resident of Kotha village under the Hindumal Kot police station in neighbouring Rajasthan, said he and his colleague Mangat Singh were on way to Fazilka courts on their bike when they saw some passengers protesting against private bus operators.

They stopped at the protest site. Bus driver Boota Singh started abusing them and tried to crush them, Angrej Singh alleged.

Later, he was thrashed near the Bandiwala-Kabulshah crossing, Angrej Singh said.

Boota Singh, however, alleged that Angrej Singh and his colleagues had vandalised a bus, besides thrashing him. A case has been registered.

