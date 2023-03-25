Advocates in Jalalabad suspend work

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, March 24

Members of the Jalalabad Bar Association did not go to the courts today to protest against the registration of a criminal case against its member Mohit Jangir.

Karamjeet Singh Sandhu, president of the Association, alleged that Jangir has been falsely implicated in the case registered on March 22, under Sections 447, 506 and 120-B of the IPC. Sandhu said if the case was not withdrawn, the strike would be extended.

DSP Atul Soni said Jangir and his father had been booked for encroaching upon four-marla land and installing a saw mill there.