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Home / Punjab / Advocates observe strike in Jalalabad over alleged assault on lawyer

Advocates observe strike in Jalalabad over alleged assault on lawyer

The protesting advocates demanded the registration of an FIR against the police officials and others who allegedly thrashed the lawyer

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Praful Chander Nagpal
Our Correspondent
Fazilka, Updated At : 04:57 PM Apr 29, 2026 IST
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The Bar Association, Jalalabad, observed a complete strike today in protest against the alleged assault on an advocate, Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Kaluwala village in Jalalabad subdivision, by police personnel and others.

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The protesting advocates demanded the registration of an FIR against the police officials and others who allegedly thrashed the lawyer.

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Ashok Kamboj, president of the Bar Association, alleged that Rakesh Kumar had gone to mediate a matrimonial dispute from the girl’s side, as he was her relative. However, he was allegedly beaten and slapped by police personnel and members of the opposite party, reportedly at the behest of ruling party leaders based in Fazilka who were supporting the other group.

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He further alleged that the advocate was detained in the lock-up without any legal grounds and was later admitted to the Civil Hospital, Fazilka, after sustaining injuries.

The Bar president warned that if action is not taken against the accused, the agitation would be intensified. He added that the District Bar Association, Fazilka, would be approached to join an indefinite strike from Thursday onwards.

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When contacted, Sachin Kamboj, SHO of City Police Station, Fazilka, stated that members of both groups began fighting with each other outside police station, and police personnel intervened to defuse the situation. He denied allegations that any advocate was beaten by the police.

Kamboj added that the police have received the medico-legal reports from Civil Hospital, Fazilka, as members of both groups sustained injuries. He said further action would be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

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