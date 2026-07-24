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Home / Punjab / Afghan trade has become unviable, say importers

Afghan trade has become unviable, say importers

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Neeraj Bagga
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 07:45 AM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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Punjab-based importers say trade with Afghanistan through air cargo is not economically viable, warning that fruits such as grapes, melons and pomegranates have become unaffordable. The concern comes days after the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) urged India’s envoy to ease trade restrictions.

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Afghan fruit traditionally arrives in India from monsoon to winter. But high air tariffs and a strong US dollar have pushed prices sharply upward. The closure of the Attari route in April 2025, forced importers to rely on Iran’s ports of Bandar Abbas and Chabahar. Subsequent conflict in West Asia disrupted those sea routes, leaving air cargo as the only option.

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Indo Foreign Chamber of Commerce president BK Bajaj said only Delhi-based importers are currently buying Afghan produce by air. “No Punjab importer is importing Afghan merchandise as it has become too expensive. There will be no buyers,” he said.

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