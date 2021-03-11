African swine fever detected in Patiala

Chandigarh, August 19
Samples of unwell pigs from Punjab’s Patiala district have tested positive for African swine fever, minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said on Friday.
Following this, the state government has declared the entire state as a “controlled area”, while Bilaspur and Sanauri Adda villages in Patiala have been notified as “epicentre” of the disease in order to prevent, control and eradicate it, he said in an official statement. The Minister for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairy Development said the government had initiated these measures under ‘The Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act, 2009’ and they had come into force with immediate effect.
A distance up to a kilometre from the two villages, declared the epicentre, would be considered as “infected zones” while up to 10 km area classified as “surveillance zones”, he added.
Bhullar said the highly contagious and fatal viral disease affecting domestic pigs was confirmed by the ICAR-National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases, Bhopal.
No live pig, unprocessed pig meat, feed or any material from piggery farms or backyard piggery shall be taken out of or brought into the infected zone and no person shall bring into market any pig or pig products known to be infected with the disease, the minister said.
Interstate movement of pig or any material belonging to piggery farms had been banned until further orders, he said. (With PTI inputs)
