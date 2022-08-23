African swine fever spreads in Patiala

Patiala, August 22
After Bilaspur village and areas of Choti Nadi & Bari Nadi in Patiala, which were announced as epicenters of African swine fever, symptoms of the disease have been reported in pigs at Badungar village and Majal Khurd, too. The Department of Animal Husbandry has thus started testing pigs throughout the district — on the basis of reported symptoms or voluntary testing by farm owners.
Compensation for culling of pigs
- The state government has notified the disease and has also announced relief for the culling of pigs
- The amount for this varies on the basis of weight — from the minimum Rs 2,200 to the maximum Rs 15,000
The state government notified the disease three days ago and also announced compensation for pig farmers for culling on Monday.
Gurpreet Singh Thind, ADC, Patiala, today said as of now, 353 pigs were affected and died of this fever. Of these, 265 died on their own due to the disease while 74 were culled. He said, “The culling of pigs from the three epicenters — areas around Choti Nadi, Bari Nadi in the city and Bilaspur village — has been completed. Samples of pigs from other areas — Badungar and Majal Khurd villages, among others — have been taken for testing after they reported symptoms. Their results are awaited.” The administration has directed pig farm owners to report fever symptoms in pigs to the Animal Husbandry Department.
Also, there are nearly 90 pig farms across the district. Officials said they would conduct the testing throughout the district. Deputy Director, Animal Husbandry Department, Dr Gurcharan Singh said: “These will
be done on the basis of reported symptoms.”
