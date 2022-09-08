AFT quashes proceedings against Major General

Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, September 7

Quashing disciplinary proceedings against a Major General for alleged irregularities in the purchase of security-related equipment (SRE), the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) has also taken the Army authorities to task over the shoddy manner in which the probe was conducted.

“The complete proceedings of the Court of Inquiry (CoI) is set aside and the petitioner is relieved of all consequential actions from this CoI,” the tribunal’s Bench comprising Justice Rajendra Menon and Lt Gen PM Hariz ruled today.

The Bench further directed the Army to investigate the mala fide in recording of the CoI, the involvement of other officers in the procurement of the equipment and take action as deemed necessary.

In March-April 2019, certain complaints were received in the Southern Command regarding incorrect procedure, including manipulation of terms of conditions for billing, being adopted for procurement of the SRE.

Later, a CoI was ordered against the Major General, then posted as Major General General Staff (Operations), and responsible for overseeing the procurement process, to “investigate into the allegations of obtaining by illegal means gratification or any valuable things or pecuniary advantage for himself for facilitating clearance/grant/ payment of the ongoing

SRE projects.”

The officer contended that the CoI was ordered on the basis of verbal complaints, false accusations and false reporting by a Major, now a Lieutenant Colonel, who was the nodal officer for all matters relating to the SRE.

He also averred that statutory provisions were violated by the CoI, thereby seriously affecting the defence and his inability to place various evidence. The Bench observed that it was actually constrained by the poor compilation of the CoI proceedings as it did not give the date on which various witnesses were examined.

The list of 40 exhibits in the main CoI and seven exhibits in the additional CoI unfortunately did not reflect who had produced various exhibits, it said. Besides non-adherence to stipulated provisions, the entire evidence available was also not examined or brought on court record, the Bench observed.

“The manner in which the CoI has been recorded and compiled indicates mala fide, which casts major doubts on the intent of the presiding officer,” said the Bench.