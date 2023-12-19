AFT upholds 5-year jail sentence of jawan convicted under POCSO Act

Chandigarh, December 18
The Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) has upheld five years of rigorous imprisonment and dismissal from service awarded to an Army jawan for sexually assaulting minor children.
The jawan, presently lodged in the Amritsar Central Jail, had been tried by a general court martial (GCM) on two charges of committing aggravated sexual assault contrary to Section 10 of the POCSO Act.
The GCM, convened after his unit received a complaint against him, held him guilty on both the charges and the sentence was confirmed by the General Officer Commanding, 15 Infantry Division, Amritsar, in February 2021.
The jawan was a co-driver of a school bus that used to ferry children of serving personnel from the unit location to a kindergarten in Amritsar.
The Tribunal’s Bench comprising Justice Anil Kumar and Justice Sanjay Singh observed that the victims, two girls aged three years at the time of offence, have categorically stated that they were repeatedly assaulted by the jawan while going to school and coming home from the institute. Mother, father and class teacher have also deposed in favour of prosecution.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Allahabad High Court rejects suits file by Masjid Committee in Gyanvapi case
Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal says the suit filed in 1991 bef...
Post of Parliament’s security head lies vacant; Union home ministry invites names from states
Names invited of eligible and willing IPS officers for filli...
Search on for Jalandhar student Gurasham Singh missing after his birthday party in London; was last seen by his 3 friends who left in a cab
He was last seen in Canary Wharf, East London, in black jump...