AFT upholds 5-year jail sentence of jawan convicted under POCSO Act

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 18

The Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) has upheld five years of rigorous imprisonment and dismissal from service awarded to an Army jawan for sexually assaulting minor children.

The jawan, presently lodged in the Amritsar Central Jail, had been tried by a general court martial (GCM) on two charges of committing aggravated sexual assault contrary to Section 10 of the POCSO Act.

The GCM, convened after his unit received a complaint against him, held him guilty on both the charges and the sentence was confirmed by the General Officer Commanding, 15 Infantry Division, Amritsar, in February 2021.

The jawan was a co-driver of a school bus that used to ferry children of serving personnel from the unit location to a kindergarten in Amritsar.

The Tribunal’s Bench comprising Justice Anil Kumar and Justice Sanjay Singh observed that the victims, two girls aged three years at the time of offence, have categorically stated that they were repeatedly assaulted by the jawan while going to school and coming home from the institute. Mother, father and class teacher have also deposed in favour of prosecution.