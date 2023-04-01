After 10 months in jail, Sidhu to walk free today

Patiala, March 31
After spending about 10 months in the Patiala Central Jail in a 1988 road rage case, former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu is set to walk free on Saturday.
ADGP Prisons B Chandrashekhar has confirmed the development. Senior party leaders Lal Singh, Mohinder Singh Kaypee and Shamsher Singh Dullo are expected to welcome him. Speaking to The Tribune, Lal Singh said, “The orders for Sidhu’s release were issued today. We will accord a grand welcome to him.”
Earlier in the day, a tweet from Navjot Sidhu’s account, being managed by his team in his absence, said, “Sidhu will be released from Patiala Jail tomorrow... as informed by the authorities.” Sidhu’s wife and former MLA Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu also posted an emotional message on Twitter.
